Mayflower Cruises & Tours

Day 1 Arrive in Boston

Day 2 Boston and Kennebunkport, Maine

Day 3 Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad and Casco Bay Cruise

Day 4 New Hampshire's White Mountains and North Conway Scenic Railroad

Day 5 The Kancamagus Scenic Byway and Green Mountain Railroad

Day 6 Norman Rockwell Museum and Mohegan Sun

Day 7 The Essex Steam Train and Riverboat Becky Thatcher

Day 8 Plymouth Rock and Whale Watching Cruise

Day 9 Travel Home

Arrive in Boston, Massachusetts with an included transfer to your hotel. Meet your Tour Manager in the hotel lobby at 6:00 p.m. for a welcome dinner. Meal: DBegin the day with a sightseeing tour of historic Boston including the Freedom Trail and the Public Garden. Then, travel up the coast and stop at Kennebunkport, one of Maine's coastal jewels and the summer home to many of America's rich and famous, before continuing to the seaside town of Portland, Maine. Rich in history and culture, Portland boasts a vibrant waterfront with one-of-a-kind shops, galleries and restaurants. Meal: BBegin the day at the Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad and Museum. The museum is dedicated to preserving Maine's history with the two foot narrow gauge railroad system. See the extensive collection of rail cars and take a short 1.5 mile long ride along the Eastern Promenade of Casco Bay. Later, Maine's rocky shoreline and wooded islands come into view on a scenic cruise in Casco Bay. Sail past lovely Victorian cottages dotted along Little and Great Diamond Islands as you watch for lobstermen, local fishing fleets and the abundant sea birds, seals and other wildlife. Meals: B, DLeaving the coast today, travel west into New Hampshire's White Mountains. Experience towering peaks, stunning scenery, quaint towns and villages before boarding the North Conway Scenic Railroad to enjoy the Mt. Washington Valley countryside. Relive part of railroad history when the first train traveled through this region over 135 years ago. Enjoy time for shopping at some of the many outlet stores or browse the local shops in North Conway. Meals: B, LThis morning, travel the Kancamagus Scenic Byway as it follows a beautiful path through the White Mountains. It is one of the world's most spectacular fall-foliage trips and meanders through vast forests,old logging roads and Indian hunting paths. Cross into Vermont and stop at Quechee Gorge to view the spectacular scenery of the area before arriving in Chester to board the Green Mountain Railroad. Enjoy the ride while taking in views of covered bridges, the Connecticut River and the Brockway Mill Gorge. Meals: B, DLeaving Vermont this morning, travel to the town of Stockbridge in Massachusetts' culturally rich Berkshires region. At the Norman Rockwell Museum see the world's largest collection of the artist's original artwork. See his beloved paintings from The Saturday Evening Post and the Four Freedoms to the best in the field of American Illustration. You'll spend some free time in the quaint Berkshire town of Stockbridge before continuing to the incredible Mohegan Sun Resort, your home for the next two nights. Meal: BThe Valley Railroad Company operates the coal-fired locomotives of the Essex Steam Train. Be swept away by the hiss of the steam and the blast of the whistle as you pass through some of the most beautiful country in the state. See forests and streams, beautiful vistas and nostalgic towns. At Deep River Landing, board the Riverboat Becky Thatcher for a relaxing trip up the Connecticut River, before returning to Mohegan Sun. Meals: B, LToday pass through the state of Rhode Island, famous for its maritime history. In Plymouth, Massachusetts climb aboard your sea going vessel for a whale watching excursion. Cape Cod is a world-class destination for whale watching. This naturalist guide-led cruise sails out to Cape Cod Bay and Stellwagen Bank, a marine sanctuary and primary feeding ground for Humpback, Finback, Minke and the endangered Right Whales. Pay a visit to Plymouth Rock where our forefathers first settled on American soil. Tonight, gather for a farewell dinner hosted by your Tour Manager. Meals: B, DThis morning, take the group transfer to Boston's Logan Airport for flights out after 12:00 p.m. Meal: B